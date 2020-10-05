close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
October 5, 2020

Intermediate Part-II pre-engineering 2020 result to be announced tomorrow: BIEK

Mon, Oct 05, 2020
Students attempting exams. — The News/Files

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) said on Monday that the results of Intermediate Part-II pre-engineering group 2020 would be announced tomorrow (Tuesday).

The results will be released at 10:30am and would be uploaded on BIEK’s website — www.biek.edu.pk.

The students can also search for their results on the Android application "BIEK" that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

