Intermediate Part-II pre-engineering 2020 result to be announced tomorrow: BIEK

Students attempting exams. — The News/Files

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) said on Monday that the results of Intermediate Part-II pre-engineering group 2020 would be announced tomorrow (Tuesday).



The results will be released at 10:30am and would be uploaded on BIEK’s website — www.biek.edu.pk.

The students can also search for their results on the Android application "BIEK" that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.