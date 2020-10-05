Intermediate Part-II pre-engineering 2020 result to be announced tomorrow: BIEK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) said on Monday that the results of Intermediate Part-II pre-engineering group 2020 would be announced tomorrow (Tuesday).
The results will be released at 10:30am and would be uploaded on BIEK’s website — www.biek.edu.pk.
The students can also search for their results on the Android application "BIEK" that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.