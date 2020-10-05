MDCAT 2020: Here's the syllabus for entry test to be conducted by NUMS

The MBBS Admission test, which is also known as Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) is usually conducted by Pakistan Medical Council (PMC).



This time, National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) is appointed as the “examination providing entity” for the admission test for medical colleges.

The test is expected to be conducted in the second week of November. Here’s the syllabus guide for all the aspiring applicants appearing this year:

Here's the syllabus for the entry test:

Download the syllabus for Biology

Download the syllabus for Chemistry

Download the syllabus for Physics

Download the syllabus for English

A press release issued by the PMC, after the first council meeting of the regulator, last week said that NUMS has been appointed as the “examination providing entity”.

It had added that the exam will be based on the common FSC syllabus of all provinces in Pakistan, adding that applicants can use the syllabus already announced by NUMS for the MDCAT.

“Exact date of the MDCAT exam will be announced within a week after finalising all logistics,” clarified the PMC. It also added that 60% will be passing marks for the mandatory exam.

The regulator, that replaced the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Admission, had said that “all public or private colleges including all government notified quota seats” will be subject to the passing of the MDCAT exam.

“Admission to all public colleges will be held on merit by each Province between November and December,” further clarified the PMC.