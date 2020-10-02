Gold price in Pakistan increases by Rs300 on October 2

A customer examines a gold bracelet. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan went up by Rs300 per tola on Friday, according to Sindh Sarafa Bazaar Jewellers Association.



After the increase by Rs300, the price of 24k gold stood at Rs112,000 per tola.

Consequently, the price of 10 grammes of gold increased by Rs250 to Rs 96,022.

Meanwhile, 22k gold prices hit Rs88,020 per tola.

In the global market, gold has risen by $10 to $1,910 per ounce.



