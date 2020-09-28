NAB arrests Shahbaz Sharif from LHC

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif from the Lahore High Court (LHC) after his bail was rejected by the court in the money-laundering case.

The LHC rejected the bail petition filed by the PML-N president in the asset beyond means and money-laundering case and cancelled his interim bail before NAB officials took him into custody from the court premises.

A large number of PML-N workers, including women, who were at the court to support the former chief minister of Punjab, raised chants against the anti-graft watchdog and the incumbent PTI-led government. Shortly after the arrest, a scuffle broke out between the security personnel and the Shehbaz's supporters.

The former chief minister of Punjab had earlier reached the LHC for a hearing on his interim bail petition in the money-laundering case filed by the NAB. A two-member bench of the LHC presided over the hearing, while lawyers representing the former Punjab chief minister presented their arguments after a three-day hiatus.

A two-judge bench of the LHC had on Thursday extended Shehbaz's interim bail in the same case till September 28.

In December, last year, the anti-graft watchdog had issued orders to freeze 23 properties owned by former Punjab chief minister and his sons, Hamza and Suleman, over claims they had acquired assets beyond their known sources of income and committed money-laundering.

According to the NAB, an investigation against Shehbaz, Hamza, Suleman, and others had revealed that the PML-N president had acquired properties in the name of his wives Nusrat and Tehmina Durrani.

Among the frozen properties were nine plots in Lahore's Johar Town, four in Judicial Colony, two houses in Model Town, and some others in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Moreover, the anti-corruption body had also frozen a cottage and a villa in Pir Sohawa, as well as two plots in Chiniot.