Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted as their last royal tour cost millions of taxpayers money

Meghan Markle Prince Harry's last royal trip as working royals cost a whopping fortune of UK taxpayers money

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently receiving immense flak and are being slammed after a report uncovered the financial details of their last royal tour.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's last trip as working royals cost a whopping fortune which directly came from the UK taxpayers money.

To add to the shocking news, this hefty amount is totalled at a massive $310,000 which Meghan and Harry spent while touring across Africa.

The official stats from the Buckingham Palace show that this was indeed the most expensive royal tour of the financial year!

A senior royal insider revealed to the Independent that the couple is not expected to pay back the money.

They went on to assert that the trip “fulfilled the objectives that were set out for it.”



During the African trip, Meghan and Harry took their son Archie, who was four months' old back then, for his first official trip to South Africa, Angola, Malawi and Botswana.

It was the same trip wherein the former royals gave out explosive interviews hinting at a plausible rift with the other members of the royal family.

For an ITV documentary titled Harry & Meghan: an African Journey, the Duke even admitted that he and brother William were on “different paths.”

