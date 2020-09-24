'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic gleams in stylish outfit as she shares new photos from 'Ramo'

Charming actress Esra Bilgic, who is enthralling fans with another season of her hit drama 'Ramo', rocked a modern look for the next episode.

'Ertugrul' Halime Sultan went all out glamorous in a brilliant white gown. She styled her look with a perfect hairdo for the scene.



The Turkish star sported a stunning gown for a couple dance with her co-star. She also wore white heels with the look to raise the heartbeats of her fans.



Esra, who has been a global name for her outstanding performance and charming beauty, shared pictures of her romantic scenes from 'Ramo' on Instagram and wrote: "Isra from next episode 13 13 ..."



Her Instagram feed flooded with messages of praise and appreciation from her fans.



Her dazzling looks in the drama attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.



Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.

