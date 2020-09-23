close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 23, 2020

Hailie Jade crosses two million followers on Instagram

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 23, 2020

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade has  crossed  two millions followers on Instagram .

The social media influencer has made a good name for herself in the world of social media.

The daughter of Silm Shady uses her Instagram to shares her pictures and videos as well as information regarding the projects she undertakes.


Hailie has been absent from Instagram for over five months now.

While she did not make a formal announcement about taking a break from social media, some fans said Hailie has been active on Instagram stories.

Latest News

More From Entertainment