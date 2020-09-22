In meeting with PM Imran Khan, army chief discusses country's security situation

The meeting between the premier and army chief was attended by members of the federal cabinet. — The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the country's security situation, Geo News reported Monday.



Sources said that the meeting between the prime minister and the army chief was also attended by members of the federal cabinet and other officials.



The meeting took place a few hours after PM Imran lashed out at the opposition, alleging that their criticism of the army and the government during the multi-party conference on Sunday was an attempt to appease India.

“No one is bothered by the APC's decision. The nation is aware of the faces [that were] sitting in the APC and their personal goals,” sources had quoted the prime minister saying in an earlier meeting attended by party representatives and spokespersons.



The premier, sources added, asked government ministers and PTI members to respond "with reason and logic" to the opposition's criticism.

PM Imran was quoted as saying that “in a democracy, all institutions work under the government” and that the opposition’s criticism was “pointless and an attempt to divert attention from their corruption”.