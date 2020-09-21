'WandaVision' trailer sweeps the internet ahead of Disney Plus TV debut

WandaVision trailer opens with Elizabeth Olsen’s character of Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff

After the Emmy Awards on Sunday debuted the WandaVision trailer, Marvel fans were over the moon.



The first major TV series to launch on Disney Plus became the talk of town after the astounding trailer led to anticipation amongst fans going through the roof.

Opening with a monochrome recreation of a 1950s sitcom, the trailer introduces Elizabeth Olsen’s character of Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff as well as Paul Bettany’s Vision.

The series is set to take place following the events of Avengers: Endgame in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While devoted fans are aware of Vision getting killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, we are yet to find out how the superhero was brought back to life in the series.

A release date is yet to be announced by Marvel Studios but Disney had previously hinted at a December release.







