FBR says MPs tax directory contained 'incorrect details' of Sen Faisal Javed

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday clarified that they had put up the “incorrect details” of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed in the parliamentarians’ tax directory, adding that the legislator had paid over Rs46,000 in taxes for the year 2018.

In a series of tweets, the FBR spokesperson said that the senator had approached the tax collecting authority and informed that the national identity card and tax paid were “incorrectly mentioned” in the directory.

“Upon verification from record, it has been found that CNIC and tax paid by the senator is correctly mentioned in the Tax Directory of all taxpayers for Tax Year 2018 at serial No. 499903, however Parliamentarians Directory contains incorrect details of his CNIC and tax payment,” said the FBR.



The bureau said that the “correct record” showed that the senator had paid Rs 46, 127, in taxes, adding that the parliamentarians’ directory has also been “updated”. The FBR also apologised to the senator for the “inconvenience” on the “inadvertent mistake”.

The FBR on Friday released a tax directory of Pakistan's elected representatives for the year 2018 showing former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the highest tax-paying lawmaker.

However, when the directory was published it had shown that the senator, who is seen as a close aide to PM Imran Khan, did not pay any taxes for the year 2018. The error was soon rectified after the senator pointed out that he had paid his taxes.