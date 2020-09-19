Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt reunion: Ex-couple’s coy and flirtatious gestures analyzed

Hollywood’s former flames Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt wreaked havoc on social media after their very awkward yet endearing virtual table read.

And as the exes flirted through the dialogues of Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read, the two were evidently blushing throughout, making it difficult for the rest of the members to also hold back their laughter.

Body language expert Judi James talked to Metro about what might have been going on inside the former couple’s heads at that very moment.

“This table read, with its obvious emphasis on directions for the actors, throws up some hilarious and toe-curling body language from Brad and Jen here,” said James.

“While the other A-listers rock with what looks like laughter tinged with embarrassment, Jen’s prim facial expressions versus Brad’s ‘naughty kid’ show their contrasting responses to the full horror of doing some industrial-strength flirting with their ex on screen,” she went on to say.

“Initially there is some form of a flirt ritual from her as they are introduced. Putting in her earphone Jen then takes a lock of her own hair and starts twirling it like a schoolgirl with a crush while rocking gently in her chair.”

“She then self-preens by stroking her own hair but that gesture also produces a pit-bare, where her arm is raised to show her armpit,” she said.

“This can be another flirt gesture but it also associated with power and confidence. Similarly her nail-biting gesture can also be either flirty or a signal of suppressed aggression in the form of a self-attack. So some heavily mixed messages from Jen here,” James continued.

“With the intimate scene looming Brad appears with a comic pirate hat on his head, presumably to break any tension. It makes him look like a young kid and that in itself could send out a message of childlike irresponsibility to Jen,” says James.

“The hat disappears as the scene gets going though and instead Brad lowers his chin and raises his eyes in a sheepish expression, with his steepled brows and furrowed forehead looking like a cry for help.”

“Jen has clearly decided to face it out with a look of schoolmarm-ish disapproval. While Brad looks naughty and squirms Jen’s lips get thinner and her eyes narrow while her brows go up in mild surprise.”

“She shakes her head and her formal approach seems to add to Brad’s signals of embarrassment,” she said.

“His left cheek rounds and the left side of his mouth puckers up and then down to suggest he’s trying to hide his smile.”

“Jen, meanwhile, e places a finger over her lips in a sign of disapproval then places her whole hand over her mouth in a cut-off ritual to hide her expression. All these responses from the pair clearly make the whole read-through a classic, must-see moment,” James added.

“But probably the best body language is from Julia Roberts, who openly finds the whole thing hilarious, turning back time with a perfect reproduction of her iconic Pretty Woman smile as she laughs out loud,” she concluded.

Pitt and Aniston, despite their failed marriage and past differences, seem to have buried the hatchet and are on good terms as the two began the table read by greeting each other with “Hi Aniston!” and “Hi Pitt!”