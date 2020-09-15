As COVID-19 cases decline, SBP allows banks to open branches on Saturdays

Previously, the SBP had ordered all banks to remain closed on Saturdays owing to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. — The News/Files

KARACHI: As coronavirus cases continue to decline across the country, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) permitted banks to open a limited number of bank branches across the country on Saturdays.

As per the central bank's directives, bank branches operating at business centres and ports will be allowed to remain open on Saturdays.

Previously, the SBP had ordered all banks to remain closed on Saturdays owing to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

However, as cases of the virus have declined and normal business, trade and educational activities resumed across the country this month, the SBP has allowed banks to open their selected branches on Saturdays.

All branches that open on Saturdays will have to abide by the coronavirus safety protocols and health guidelines issued by the SBP.