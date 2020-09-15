Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas spotted first time after marrying Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas spotted first time after her wedding with Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry’s former girlfriend, British actress and model, Cressida Bonas was spotted for the first time since her wedding with Harry Wentworth-Stanley.



Prince Harry, 35, who got married to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 and has a baby boy Archie, dated Cressida Bonas for three years until 2014.

According to Daily Mail, the 31-year-old actress was spotted through the streets of London sporting her new wedding band and large engagement ring.

Cressida got married with fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley, a real estate agent on July 27, 2020 amid the coronavirus lockdown.

She had announced her engagement with Harry Wentworth-Stanley in August last year.

The Bye Bye Man actress looked gorgeous in white short-sleeved blouse and jeans.

Prince Harry and Cressida called it quits in 2014, however, the former lovebirds remain on good terms.

The actress had also attended the wedding ceremony of her ex to Meghan Markle in 2018.