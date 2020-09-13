close
Sun Sep 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 13, 2020

Chris Evans gets objectionable picture leaked on Instagram

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 13, 2020

Chris  Evans is being mocked online after he "accidentally" got a private picture leaked online.

Captain America became a top trending topic on Twitter after the Hollywood star shared the inappropriate picture to his Instagram stories.

The now-deleted picture drew the ire of fans and sent social media into a tizzy on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Avenger has played Captain America in more than a half-dozen movies.

While some people on social media had fun with the rare picture, others came to Evans' backing.

One Twitter user named Katie shared four photos of the good-guy actor with kids, with the caption, “putting [Chris Evans] doing charity work for children’s hospitals on your tl.” [sic]

Evans has more than 5 million followers on Instagram.

