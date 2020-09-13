Chris Evans gets objectionable picture leaked on Instagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chris Evans is being mocked online after he "accidentally" got a private picture leaked online.
Captain America became a top trending topic on Twitter after the Hollywood star shared the inappropriate picture to his Instagram stories.
The now-deleted picture drew the ire of fans and sent social media into a tizzy on Saturday.
The 39-year-old Avenger has played Captain America in more than a half-dozen movies.
While some people on social media had fun with the rare picture, others came to Evans' backing.
One Twitter user named Katie shared four photos of the good-guy actor with kids, with the caption, “putting [Chris Evans] doing charity work for children’s hospitals on your tl.” [sic]
Evans has more than 5 million followers on Instagram.