Demi Lovato says 2020 has helped her grow: ‘I don’t chase perfection anymore’

American singer Demi Lovato has been using her platform to raise awareness about mental health awareness.

The singer recently opened up about her own struggles as well on World Suicide Prevention Day, when she dropped her single OK Not to Be OK, with Marshmello.

As per People, the 27-year-old spoke to Zane Lowe for an Apple Music interview where she discussed the song and how she decided to go forth with it.

"Earlier this year, I was focused on telling my story. When the pandemic hit, and everything happened in 2020 that's been going on, I realized that it is not about me anymore. I need to share music that speaks for more people than myself,” she said.

“Because I've been sharing my story for a long time, but it's time to switch gears and tell other stories that need to be heard,” she added.

"I feel like what we've kind of missed in this year is music that kind of encapsulates everything that we're going through,” she continued.

“And so, this I feel like is the touchstone of what I'm about to embark on, being a very purpose-driven journey, and especially with my music,” she added.

Sharing her mental health struggles, Lovato said: "I feel like I've done a lot of growing this year. I’ve done a lot of work on myself with meditation, with just doing more work with my therapist because I have more time to. It's just like, it's worked out a lot, and I'm really grateful."

"When I realized that perfection is unachievable, no matter who you are, you could literally be the most perfect-looking person on the planet, but there will still be something scientifically imperfect with you. I had to learn that the hard way."

"I decided that I wasted enough of my life worrying and stressing about unimportant things. And now the rest of my life, I'm just going to care about the stuff that matters. I don't chase perfection anymore because I know it doesn't exist.”

“And it's about finding a balance. Yeah, it's been a journey, but I feel like a lot of it comes with age, just learning,” she said.



