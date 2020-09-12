close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 12, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick to reunite soon, hopes Caitlyn Jenner

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 12, 2020

Caitlyn Jenner has hoped that her stepdaughter Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick will get back together.

The 70-year-old reality star was reported to have said that 'Keeping Up With  The  Kardashians' star should work things out with the father of her three children - Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

During an interview with ET, Caitlyn said:  "Kourtney and Scott are both good parents. Whether they work it out themselves for a lasting relationship"

She continued as saying: "I think always it's the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that's right there all the time. I don't know if that's ever gonna work out."

Scott is   single again after his  split from on-off girlfriend Sofia Richie. In the weeks since the breakup, Disick has been spending more time with his  ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. He even publicly flirted with Kardashian, the mother of his three children, on Instagram again.

