Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick to reunite soon, hopes Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner has hoped that her stepdaughter Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick will get back together.
The 70-year-old reality star was reported to have said that 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star should work things out with the father of her three children - Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.
During an interview with ET, Caitlyn said: "Kourtney and Scott are both good parents. Whether they work it out themselves for a lasting relationship"
She continued as saying: "I think always it's the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that's right there all the time. I don't know if that's ever gonna work out."
Scott is single again after his split from on-off girlfriend Sofia Richie. In the weeks since the breakup, Disick has been spending more time with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. He even publicly flirted with Kardashian, the mother of his three children, on Instagram again.