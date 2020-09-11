Army chief meets US CENTCOM commander, discusses Afghan peace process

General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr, Commander US CENTCOM, calls on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on September 11, 2020. — Twitter

United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) commander General Kenneth McKenzie Jr met Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa , the Inter-Services Public Relations said Friday.



The two discussed the Afghan peace process as well as military cooperation between the two countries, the military's media wing said.

Gen McKenzie and Gen Bajwa also discussed several pressing issues, including Kashmir, the geo-strategic environment, and regional security.

Afghanistan is set to move one step closer to the end of the 19-year-old war as the months' long-delayed peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators will begin on Saturday in Qatar.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Doha for the opening of the US-backed negotiations.

The talks had originally been slated to start in March but were repeatedly pushed back amid disputes over a prisoner exchange that included the release of hundreds of battle-hardened Taliban fighters.