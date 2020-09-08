China to increase anti-terror cooperation with Pakistan

State counselor says Beijing is ready to work with Pakistan to earnestly implement important consensus reached by leaders of two countries. Photo: File

China is increasing cooperation with Pakistan in areas related to anti-terrorism, security and law enforcement along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi made these remarks during a telephonic conversation on Tuesday with interior minister Ijaz Shah where he said that China is ready to work with Pakistan to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

In order to “further strengthen practical cooperation” between the two countries, Zhao Kezhi said Beijing will work with Islamabad in different areas including “anti-terrorism, security along the CPEC and law enforcement capacity building, and expand police exchanges and cooperation between their local counterparts to safeguard the common interests as well as security and stability of the two countries, and continuously promote the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership”.

In response, the interior minister said that Pakistan is willing to jointly implement the consensus between the leaders of the two countries and fortify practical cooperation in law enforcement and security fields such as anti-terrorism.

