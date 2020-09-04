Sindh proposes reopening of classes grade 9 onwards from Sept 15: Saeed Ghani

Sindh steering committee for education finalsises SOPs and recommendations for reopening for schools for Sept 7 meeting. Photo: File

Sindh minister Saeed Ghani said on Friday that the provincial steering committee for education has suggested to the provincial government to propose that classes from grade nine onwards should be recalled from September 15 in the first phase of the reopening of education institutes.

The recommendation was put forward in the meeting of the steering committee held in Karachi under the chairmanship of the provincial education minister.

The minister said that the meeting finalised the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the reopening of schools and also finalised the recommendations that the province will share with the federal government in an upcoming meeting. The meeting will be held on September 7 and will include all education ministers regarding the decision of reopening of schools.

“According to the recommendations educational institutes will be reopened in different stages,” said the minister after the meeting.

Ghani said the committee recommended that from September 15, classes from grade nine onwards should be called back. He added that grade 6 to 8 students should be recalled on September 21, while pre-primary to class five should be called back on September 28.

The minister warned that if any school opens before the said date then they will be violating the law. He added that if a school wants to take time in ensuring that the SOPs are implemented then they will be given time.

“We will announce our final decision after the September 7 NCOC meeting,” said Ghani.

The recommendations put forward by Sindh's steering committee for education are in line with last month's NCOC meeting's suggestion that educational institutions should be reopened with “top-to-bottom” approach, starting from universities, colleges and high schools.

The NCOC had suggested a gradual opening of institutions based on best practices and input from experts. The forum proposed that educational institutions be opened with a top-to-bottom approach on a rotation basis with a focus on higher education.

It also recommended staggered timings for various institutions while the suspension of activities which involve contact and mass gatherings, including co-curricular activities.

“Educational institutions must ensure all Covid protocols and prepare accordingly before final decision,” the NCOC said in a statement after the meeting.