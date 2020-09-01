Maryam Nawaz appears before IHC for Avenfield review petition hearing

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz appeared before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday in a hearing for the Avenfield Apartments review petition.

The IHC will hear appeals filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and his son-in-law captain Muhammad Safdar against their conviction in the Avenfield reference.

The entry of non-relevant persons, including PML-N workers and supporters, has been barred inside the courtroom. Party workers were kept away from the IHC building.

Speaking to reporters outside court premises, the PML-N leader said that her father’s treatment was going on and had been 'delayed' due to the coronavirus.

“I will insist Nawaz to not return till his treatment is completed,” she said, adding that the former prime minister wanted to come back to Pakistan.

Responding to a question about the opposition, Maryam said that the All Parties Conference will show that the opposition parties are on one page.

“It is the need of the hour that all parties come on one page for the country,” Maryam told reporters. She added that her party will follow what PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will tell them.

Earlier, Maryam had briefly stopped at Bara Kahu where a large number of PML-N workers had gathered to welcome her.

Maryam's father, former prime minister Nawaz, had sought exemption from attending the hearing, while Maryam and Safdar had filed a request for adjournment. All three — Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar — are out on bail in the case.

In July 2018, PML-N supremo Nawaz had been sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped with an £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference while Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million).

The Avenfield properties reference was one of three filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) the preceding year in light of the Supreme Court's verdict against Nawaz in the Panama Papers case. The reference pertained to the ownership of the Sharif family's apartments at Avenfield House, London.

PML-N workers clash with police as Maryam visits NAB office in Lahore

Last month, clashes between Punjab Police and PML-N workers took place when Maryam arrived at the NAB office in Lahore. What should have been a routine appearance before the anti-graft body, turned into a series of events that ran late into the evening, with the party as well as government officials engaged in an effort to seize the narrative.

While Maryam accused the police of firing tear gas shells and baton-charging party workers, and moreover of a deliberate attempt to cause her injury, the government said the violence was initiated by PML-N which has a “history” of “launching attacks against law enforcement”.



Matters were intensified after footage available with Geo News showed what appeared to be PML-N workers loading rocks in plastic bags onto a double cabin vehicle.

Later on, as many as two dozen of the party's workers were arrested, with the government vowing to hold all those responsible to account.