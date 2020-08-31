Brad Pitt was ‘pressurized’ by Jennifer Aniston into accepting ‘Friends’ cameo?

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has a number of hits under his belt but one performance that sends all his fans in a tizzy is unquestionably his cameo on Friends where he shared screens with his then-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

As years go by, new details about the timeless nineties sitcom having been coming afloat and speaking about the famous appearance by Hollywood’s golden boy, creator of the show, David Crane spilled some undisclosed facts.

During a chat with HollywoodLife at the AT&T 5G Friends Fan Experience, Crane revealed that there had been some hesitation from Pitt’s side. He also hinted that Aniston may have had something to do with him finally caving in.

“I think [there was] a little bit [of hesitation]. Only because he’d never done TV in front of an audience, and it’s a very specific skill set. I think it’s probably a little intimidating if you haven’t done it before,” he said.

“Obviously, it was up to him, and it was up to [Jennifer], and it was just a great piece of casting,” he added.

Regarding his appearance, Pitt had also admitted that he ended up messing his first line which led to a reshoot.

"I remember it. It's a great cast, man. I mean, they laugh and really have a great time with each other. But I flubbed my first line. We had to stop and start again,” he told Us Weekly.