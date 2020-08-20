Jordan's ambassador calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed matters of mutual interest with Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Maj Gen Ibrahim Yali Muhammad, the military's media wing said Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), they exchanged views over matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation.

"The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region," the ISPR added.

Army chief meets US ambassador

Ambassador Paul W Jones, the US Charge d’Affairs to Pakistan, met COAS Bajwa, a day earlier, on his "farewell visit", the ISPR said.

According to the ISPR, Gen Bajwa thanked the ambassador for his services and contributions to Pakistan.

"[The] visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for the Afghan Peace and Reconciliation process and ensuring peace and stability in the region," the military's media wing added.