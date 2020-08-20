In pictures: Lahore underwater after heavy rainfall

Web Desk

At least 18 people were killed in different incidents across Punjab as heavy rains lash several cities inundating streets and crippling life.

The provincial capital was also badly affected due to heavy downpour with several areas receiving over 150mm of rains.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the concerned departments to remain vigilant in the wake of heavy rains for quick relief and rescue operation.

In a directive issued today, he said drainage of rainwater should be ensured in minimum possible time.

A vendor arranges pumpkins at a flooded market after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on August 20, 2020. -AFP





Commuters wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on August 20, 2020. -AFP





A labourer rides a donkey cart through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on August 20, 2020. -AFP





A flooded bus terminal is pictured after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on August 20, 2020. -AFP





A labourer carries a basket loaded with vegetables as he wades through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on August 20, 2020. -AFP





Commuters wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on August 20, 2020. -AFP





People on the way in acclimated rain water at Waris Road after the heavy rain in provincial capital. -ONLINE





Commuters wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on August 20, 2020. -AFP



