Kanye West does not want to go back to Kim Kardashian and kids in Los Angeles

Kanye West wants to live at his ranch in Wyoming, away from his wife Kim Kardashian and their four kids in LA.

The US rapper, who recently had a public breakdown amid one of his bipolar episodes, has different plans than his wife.

A source told PEOPLE that while Kim is ready to go back to LA, Kanye still wants to live in Wyoming.

Kim is “happy to be back in Los Angeles” while Kanye West will be staying in Wyoming, as it “is where he wants to live,” the insider told the outlet.

The source added, “Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work.”



“She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming. He is moving ahead with the presidential campaign. This is a decision that no one can change his mind about,” added the source.

Later last week, the couple after managing to work through their issues, were seen together at Kanye's Sunday Service.

“Praise God. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all COVID safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming,” Kanye tweeted on the weekend, along with a clip of Kim holding their son Saint, 4.

He added, “We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK.”

Kim also showed support to her husband and said, “For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always a top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting.”