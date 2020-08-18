PM Imran to preside over federal cabinet session today

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday will preside over a session of the federal cabinet which will discuss core political and economic issues of the country.

PTI govt highlights achievements in two-year performance report

Earlier today, members of the cabinet addressed the media to highlight the government's achievements as the PTI government marked two years since it took over the reins of the country.

Speaking after information minister Shibli Faraz, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Indian government had failed to isolate Pakistan internationally, adding that the "narrative has shifted on Kashmir" and that the people of the occupied territory will get the right to self-determination.

Highlighting the performance of the finance ministry, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that Pakistan was faced with a mountain of challenges when the government came to power.

The finance adviser said that the government of Pakistan, civil and military leadership both, had reduced their budgets in its bid to practice austerity in times of crisis.

Shaikh said that the government had not borrowed from the State Bank of Pakistan throughout the current year.

"The biggest point of the prime minister's package was that cash was given to ordinary people who were impacted [by the coronavirus]," he said, referring to the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. Shaikh disclosed that Pakistan's exports grew by 6% in July, adding that these were a result of the government's policies and budget measures.

"The FBR collected Rs300bn [the amount] was 23 times more than their internal estimates," he said.

A day ago, PM Imran said that Pakistan recorded highest-ever remittances from overseas Pakistanis in July 2020, reaching $2,768 million.

On Twitter, the prime minister shared the statistics, calling it “more good news” for Pakistan’s economy.

“Remittances from overseas Pakistanis reached $2,768 mn in July 2020, highest ever amount in one month in the history of Pakistan. This is 12.2% increase over June 2020 and 36.5% increase over July 2019,” he wrote.