Sun Aug 16, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 16, 2020

Anwar Hadid stars in Dua Lipa's new music video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 16, 2020

Dua Lipa has dropped the music video for her song Levitating. The video of the remix also features her boyfriend and model Anwar Hadid.

The 24-year-old British singer's video shows the lovebirds laying in a field in one scene and sitting in a car in another.

The singer released her Levitating remix with Maddona and Missy Elliot.


Anwar Hadid is the brother of supermodel Gigi Hadid who is currently expecting her first child with Zayn Malik.

