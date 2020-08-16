Anwar Hadid stars in Dua Lipa's new music video

Dua Lipa has dropped the music video for her song Levitating. The video of the remix also features her boyfriend and model Anwar Hadid.

The 24-year-old British singer's video shows the lovebirds laying in a field in one scene and sitting in a car in another.

The singer released her Levitating remix with Maddona and Missy Elliot.





Anwar Hadid is the brother of supermodel Gigi Hadid who is currently expecting her first child with Zayn Malik.

