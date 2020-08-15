The CPEC Authority will select 100 people with maximum age of 30 years in first internship programme that will start in October 2020.

ISLAMABAD: The CPEC Authority has launched an internship programme to develop young leaders with maximum productivity.

“It is an inclusive and national project that will prove as an engine of growth for the country,” Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said in his tweet on Saturday.

He informed that human and social development was the government’s priority focus. “With 60% youth population, a tremendous opportunity exists to empower youth.”

Bajwa urged the youth to join this specific three months long internship.

The authority will select 100 people with a maximum age of 30 years in first internship programme that will start in October 2020.

How to apply for the internship program

Program features

Recruitment of 100 interns

Monthly Stipend

Allocation to Specifc Industries/sectors

Indulge in evidence-based policy advising

Development of leadership and management skills

Working with a diverse group

Eligibility criteria

Under 30 years of age.

Bachelor's degree in any discipline.

No experience necessary; only highly motivated and curious individuals.

Good research, writing and digital media skills.

Application process



Apply online by filling out the form at: www.cpecauthority.gov.pk

1st Round: Candidates would be shortlisted on the basis of CV

2nd Round: Shortlisted candidates will have to submit a written (500 to 650 words) or video essay

For queries email: [email protected]

Applications will open on Tuesday 18th August

Start of the internship programme (October 2020 - December 2020)

Special outreach programme

Candidates belonging to a religious, ethnic or racial minority including women are encouraged to apply.

CPEC Authority address

5th Floor Science and Technology Building, 1-Constitution Avenue, C-5/2, Islamabad.

Ph: +92 -51-9220615

Email: [email protected]