ISLAMABAD: The CPEC Authority has launched an internship programme to develop young leaders with maximum productivity.
“It is an inclusive and national project that will prove as an engine of growth for the country,” Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said in his tweet on Saturday.
He informed that human and social development was the government’s priority focus. “With 60% youth population, a tremendous opportunity exists to empower youth.”
Bajwa urged the youth to join this specific three months long internship.
The authority will select 100 people with a maximum age of 30 years in first internship programme that will start in October 2020.
Program features
Eligibility criteria
Application process
Special outreach programme
Candidates belonging to a religious, ethnic or racial minority including women are encouraged to apply.
CPEC Authority address
5th Floor Science and Technology Building, 1-Constitution Avenue, C-5/2, Islamabad.
Ph: +92 -51-9220615
Email: [email protected]