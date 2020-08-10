Punjab govt reduces syllabus of all classes for academic year 2021

Authority says all subjects syllabus has been reduced by 40-50% and only important topics are part of curriculum. Photo: File

The Punjab government on Monday announced it was would reduce the syllabus of all classes for the academic year 2021.

“All subjects syllabus has been reduced by 40-50%,” the Punjab Textbook Board said.

It added that only important and necessary things would be part of the syllabus which has been prepared for six months from September till February.

The Board added exams for classes the 8th till 10th will be conducted on the reduced syllabus.

The news comes a few days after centre announced that educational institutes across the country will reopen from September 15.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had chaired a conference of education ministers in Islamabad where the decision was taken.



In the light of a unanimous decision, schools in Sindh will open from September 15.