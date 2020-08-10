Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome new 'family member'

Nick Jonas and his Indian wife Priyanka Chopra have welcomed a new family member and they have instantly fallen in love with it.

Taking to Instagram, Jonas shared a picture with a Husky Australian Shepard and Chopra.

"Welcome to the family Panda! Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we’re already in love," he wrote.

Priyanka Chopra said, "Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!! [sic]"



