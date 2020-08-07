Jennifer Garner, Bradley Cooper spark romance buzz amid split with John Miller

Jennifer Garner was seen building sandcastles with Bradley Cooper during a flirty beach day in Malibu.

According to reports, Garner has called it quits with CEO boyfriend John Miller.

A source told InTouch Weekly on Thursday that the 13 Going on 30 actress and Cali Group chairman are “no longer together."

The insider added that the duo split before COVID-19 pandemic affected the US.

“They split up before LA went into lockdown,” the source told the outlet. “Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over.”

As reported by Page Six earlier in October 2018, Garner, 48, was “casually dating” the 42-year-old Cali Burger chain owner.

The actress was previously married to Ben Affleck who she has three kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 with.