Tue Aug 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 5, 2020

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy romantic beach outing in Malibu

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 05, 2020

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been seen enjoying great time together since their romantic  journey started.

Both the stars seemed to be in the honeymoon period of their relationship as they were seen sharing loved up moments  at the beach in Malibu.

On Monday, the loved-up pair enjoyed dreamy moments together  like  a newlywed couple.

 They were joined by other friends for the outing, however, Ben, 47, and Ana, 31,  still found time for a heavy petting session together as they began kissing on the beach which engaged in a deep embrace. 

The pair are said to have first met on the Deep River film set in late 2019, but didn't get spotted together until they were seen enjoying a vacation in Cuba.

In June, Ana was seen hanging out with his kids Samuel, eight, and daughter Seraphina, 11, and later was also pictured with his 14-year-old daughter Violet.  

