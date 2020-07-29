Eid ul Adha 2020: Mufti Muneeb urges PM Imran to declare three days of Eid as holidays

Noted Islamic scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to declare three days of Eid ul Adha as public holidays.



Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday, Mufti Muneeb said that traditionally Eid is a three-day celebration.

Last week, the federal government had announced a three-day holiday, from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2, on account of Eid ul Adha.

According to the notification, Sunday, the second day of Eid, would be the last holiday while Eid’s third day, Monday, is notified as a working day.

Addressing the press conference in Karachi, the religious scholar said there is "no conflict between ulema and science" and that the ulema "also have scientific knowledge".

He said meterologists from Pakistan Meteorological Department were a part of the decision making during the moon-sighting.

Lamenting the ongoing brutal lockdown in India-occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces, Mufti Muneeb said that it has been nearly a year and the incumbent government "has done nothing and only passed resolutions in this regard".

"A clearer message on the Kashmir conflict has still not been given to India at the international level," he said.

Occupied Kashmir has been under a clampdown since August 5, after the Indian government revoked the special status of the valley. The Modi government sent in an unprecedented number of Indian troops to the region, imposed a curfew and placed Kashmiri politicians under house arrest.