They are remodeling Karachi's Sea View. What changes are in the pipeline?

The entire coastline at Karachi's Sea View covers 90 acres in total, of which 13 acres will be green area.

It has come to be known that authorities in Pakistan's southern port city have recently decided to renovate the Sea View, a popular spot in Karachi where citizens and tourists alike flock to beat the heat. The plan, in simple terms, is to remodel it in the style of foreign beaches.

Like multiple parks and picnic points, the Sea View has also been shut down by Karachi's administration for the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) in the meantime began working on a plan to improve the Sea View and improve it along with international standards.

According to the plans for this unique project, more than 13 acres of grass are being planted for the first time to ensure there's greenery on the beach and work in that regard has already commenced.

Sources in the CBC informed Geo.tv that work on Karachi's Sea View has been divided into two stages geographically. The first one will be from the Nishan-e-Pakistan monument to the Chunky Monkey amusement park, whereas the second will from the fairground to the Salt & Pepper Village hotel.

In addition, a 1.76-kilometre jogging track would also be constructed for the public. Five watch towers are also planned to be erected to inspect the coastline from a height. They will house lifeguards so that if someone starts drowning, they can be rescued.

No one knows when this project will be completed and the municipal body was unable to say how much financial benefit it may potentially bring.

However, when asked if there would be a fee for the public to enter the Sea View, a CBC spokesperson said there would be none and everyone would be able to come and enjoy.