Kanye West wants Jay-Z to become his running mate in US election

Rapper Kanye West said he wants Jay-Z as his running mate in the upcoming US presidential election. He said this before his first rally in South Carolina.

Speaking to a local blogger he explained how he realized Jay-Z should be his Vice President.

The rapper has named Michelle Tidball his running mate. During the interview, he said she told him she'd be down to take another position in his cabinet if Jay accepted the offer.

Meanwhile, in his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West ranted against abortion and pornography, argued policy with attendees and at one point broke down in tears.

In remarks that lasted just over an hour, he denounced abortion, swore, called on random members to speak, appeared to be putting forward policy proposals on the fly, and made comments that left even those in attendance muttering in disbelief.

West appeared on stage with “2020” shaved into the back of his head and wearing what appeared to be a military-style vest. He argued that abortion should be legal but heavily discouraged, suggesting he would promote a policy as president that anyone who gives birth to a child be given $1 million “or something in that family.”