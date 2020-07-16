'Captain America' actor Chris Evans all praises for six-year-old real-life hero in new video message

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chris Evans lauded a six-year-old boy for saving his little sister from an attacking dog.
The "Captain America" actor shared a special video message for a six-year-old real-life hero who saved his little sister from a dog attack and received injuries himself.
The story was shared on Twitter by Brandon Davis who said, "Bridger, 6 years old, saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He knew he would get hurt, but he did it anyway. He's a hero.
"So, we made this happen. One of the most fulfilling things, ever, huge thanks to Chris Evans. Spread love."
He also shared a video, which shows Evans delivering his message alongside Bridger – who is dressed in a Captain America outfit – and his younger sister watching and reacting to it.
"I'm sure you've heard a lot of this over the last couple of days but let me be the next one to tell you – pal, you're a hero," the actor said. "What you did was so brave and so selfless. Your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother, your parents must be so proud of you."
The actor promises to send Bridger an "authentic Captain America shield" and tells him: "Keep being the man you are, we need people like you".
"I know recovery might be tough," he added, "but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down."