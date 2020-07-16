Historic home of Bollywood royalty Raj Kapoor under demolition threat in Peshawar

Inhabitants of the area claim the architecture is in shambles as the 'Kapoor Haveli’ has turned into a ghost building

Bollywood’s iconic Kapoor family's historic home in Peshawar is on the brink of getting demolished as the idea of a commercial complex getting constructed in its place has been floated around.

The ancestral abode of late showman Raj Kapoor is under threat of being razed as its current owner, a jeweler based in the city, plans to turn the site into a commercial complex worth millions.

While the provincial government wanted to purchase the property, Haji Muhammad Israr, the current owner has clung on to the possession in the hopes of making use of its prime location.

Earlier in 2018, the government of Pakistan had reached a decision of turning the building, known as the ‘Kapoor Haveli’ in Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazar, into a museum upon a request by the late Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor.

According to a report by Press Trust of India, there was talk of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government failing to acquire the building owing to price disputes with the owner who has denied the claims, saying he simply wished to demolish the structure.

Inhabitants of the area claim the architecture is in shambles as the ‘haveli’ has turned into a ghost building and is under threat of collapsing any time.

The building was constructed by Basheswarnath Kapoor, the grandfather of Hindi film industry forerunner Prithviraj Kapoor and father of Raj Kapoor.