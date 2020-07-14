‘Glee’ stars remember Naya Rivera on the seventh death anniversary of Cory Monteith

Naya Rivera’s former Glee costars came forth to pay homage to the actor after she was pronounced dead today, on the seven-year death anniversary of her costar Cory Monteith.

Since the 33-year-old disappeared last week on Wednesday at Lake Piru, her former cast members had been holding on to hope of her recovery which vanished today after her body was found from the site of her disappearance.

Heather Morris who played Rivera’s best friend on the show and was a close friend off-screen as well had been actively participating in the search operation for the actor.

Today, she was spotted alongside the rest of the Glee cast members, holding hands to honour their late friend at Lake Piru, on the same day they bid farewell to another one of their costars, Cory Monteith, seven years earlier.

Lea Michele who taken an exit from Twitter over her silence on Rivera’s disappearance, turned to Instagram to pay tribute to Rivera as well as Monteith, whom she had been in a relationship with.

Chris Colfer who played the role of Kurt Hummel on the show penned a heartfelt and emotional note for Rivera, saying: "Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be.”

Jenna Ushkowitz who portrayed the role of Tina Cohen-Chang also wrote an extensive and poignant note for Rivera. "Naya, you were a force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room.”



"You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you,” she added.

Jane Lynch aka Coach Sue Sylvester tweeted: "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.”



Alex Newell who joined the cast in 2012 as Unique Adams also tweeted: “Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them... Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya!”



