close
Mon Jul 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 13, 2020

Priyanka Chopra sends love to mother-in-law Denise Jonas on her 54th birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 13, 2020
Priyanka Chopra sends love to mother-in-law Denise Jonas on her 54th birthday

Priyanka Chopra extended love and sweet wishes to her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas on her 54th birthday.

The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with Denise and wrote, “Happy Birthday MamaJ!”

“Thank you for your constant grace and generosity..,” Priyanka further said.

She added, “I’m So glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together ...Love you so much.”

Nick Jonas also shared sweet photo with mother and wished her on the birthday.

He wrote, “Love you mom. Happy birthday!”

View this post on Instagram

Love you mom. Happy birthday!

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Jonas also shared his tweet in his Instagram story, saying “Happy birthday to my incredible mother. Love [email protected]_Jonas you’re the best!”

Denise is reportedly staying with Priyanka and Nick Jonas and they will celebrate birthday together.

Latest News

More From Entertainment