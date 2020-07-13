Priyanka Chopra sends love to mother-in-law Denise Jonas on her 54th birthday

Priyanka Chopra extended love and sweet wishes to her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas on her 54th birthday.



The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with Denise and wrote, “Happy Birthday MamaJ!”

“Thank you for your constant grace and generosity..,” Priyanka further said.

She added, “I’m So glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together ...Love you so much.”



Nick Jonas also shared sweet photo with mother and wished her on the birthday.

He wrote, “Love you mom. Happy birthday!”

Jonas also shared his tweet in his Instagram story, saying “Happy birthday to my incredible mother. Love [email protected]_Jonas you’re the best!”



Denise is reportedly staying with Priyanka and Nick Jonas and they will celebrate birthday together.