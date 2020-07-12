NCOC says Pakistan recorded 28% reduction in infections due to ‘smart lockdown’

NCOC’s report comes two days after Pakistan became the 11th most affected country in the world after reporting 243,000 COVID-19 cases and crossing the 5,000 fatalities’ mark. Photo: File

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) on Sunday said that the country saw a 28% reduction in COVID-19 cases due to the “smart lockdown” and the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to the NCOC, the government’s decision to impose “smart lockdown” in areas reporting a spike in cases has produced the desired results as the number of cases has seen a steady decline.

Quoting data collected by Express Tribune, the NCOC said “a significant reduction in the number of positive cases has emerged as the country crossed the 100-day mark in its fight against coronavirus.

It added, “Smart lockdowns, a stronger enforcement effort, compliance of SOPs and the nationwide change in the behaviour can be credited for the current gains in the fight against COVID-19.”

The NCOC’s report comes two days after Pakistan became the 11th most affected country in the world after reporting 243,000 COVID-19 cases and crossing the 5,000 fatalities’ mark.

The rising death toll has also resulted in Pakistan overtaking China — the epicentre of the virus — in the number of deaths. Pakistan has also become the 18th worst-hit country by the coronavirus in terms of fatality.

The NCOC added that as countries around the world juggle with strategies to flatten the COVID-19 curve, Pakistan's strategy won an unexpected endorsement from the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Guterres in his Twitter post had acknowledged that there was no choice between health or jobs in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "They are interlinked. We will either win on all fronts or fail on all fronts," said the UN Secretary-General.

WHO chief recognises Pakistan’s ‘positive trend’



Earlier this week World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom lauded Pakistani government’s response against the coronavirus pandemic and "recognised the positive trend of virus curtailment" in the country.

An official statement said that the prime minister apprised the WHO DG of the measures undertaken by Pakistan to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

In relation to the premier's concern regarding travel restrictions, the global health watchdog assured the country's top representative that it is creating standard operating procedures to remove travel restrictions in future.

In the conversation, the two sides also discussed contemporary situation due to the global pandemic.

The prime minister told the WHO top official that the country has amplified healthcare facilities in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tedros also lauded the Pakistani government’s official response and measures to the disease that has infected millions across the globe.

Pakistan as of today recorded more than 248,856 cases of the coronavirus and 5,197 deaths.