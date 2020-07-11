Stephon Clark death: Kim Kardashian demands justice for Stephon’s family

Stephon Clark death: Kim Kardashian urges fans to sign petition demanding justice for Stephon’s family

Kim Kardashian has urged her fans to sign a petition demanding justice for the family of Stephon Clark, who was reportedly killed by police in Sacramento in 2018,



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Twitter and shared a throwback photo of Clark with his children and demanded justice for him.

She wrote, “On March 18, 2018 Stephon Clark was murdered by Sacramento police in his grandmother’s backyard.”

“He was a father of 2 & shot over 20 times by the officers,” Kim said and urged fans and followers to sign the petition and demand justice for the family of Stephon Clark.

She said, “Please sign this petition to demand justice for the family of Stephon Clark #JusticeForStephonClark.”

Kim Kardashian also shared the same statement and photo to her Instagram story.



