Johnny Depp appears in court, says Amber Heard had 'an agenda' in marrying him

Actor Johnny Depp appeared in UK court on Tuesday, accusing his ex-wife Amber Heard of lying about him beating her up.



The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star's suing The Sun after the tabloid ran an April 2018 headline calling him a "wife beater."



Testifying in court about his turbulent marriage to ex-wife, the 57-year-old said: "For the avoidance of any doubt, I have never abused Ms Heard, or, indeed, any other woman, in my life." Depp, in a witness statement, characterised his ex-wife as a calculating, emotionally dishonest narcissist.



He continued: "She was beautiful, seemingly incredibly interested in me and my work, and I fell for it."

He reportedly went on:"She bombed me with what appeared to be love. It was not until much later that I understood that she had an agenda, namely to get married to me in order to progress her own career and/or to benefit financially, and she knew how to bring it about."



"She was then extremely friendly to me and keen to tell me about the breakup with her former partner that she had recently gone through. If I had known then what I knew now, I would have seen the red flag warning signs, but I did not," Depp reportedly alleged in court documents.



The paper’s lawyers said they would show the claim was true and that he had beaten actress Heard, causing her to fear for her life, during violent rages brought on by alcohol or drugs, sometimes when he had falsely accused her of infidelity.



“Heard, 34, previously alleged that Depp had been abusive during their 15-month marriage."

The two met while making the 2011 film 'The Rum Diary' together. In his new court appearance, Depp claimed that Heard came on to him in order to "progress her own career."