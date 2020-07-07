LHC suspends PEMRA order on Channel 24 ban

LHC suspends PEMRA's order to ban Channel 24. Photo: file

The Lahore High Court has suspended the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMA) order banning Channel 24 on Monday.

During the hearing, the lawyer for PEMRA stated that the order to ban the channel was issued by the competent authority.

However, the bench asked the lawyer if the competent authority was bigger than the court.

“Meeting minutes should be presented tomorrow, then the court will decide [on the matter],” said the LHC.

LHC’s Justice Sajid Mahmood issued the order to lift the ban and adjourned the hearing of the case till Wednesday and asked the regulator to submit its reply in the case.

Opposition demands end of ban on Channel 24

Shehbaz Sharif, in a letter to Speaker Asad Qaiser, stated that as the representative of the opposition, he is demanding that Channel 24’s ban be lifted immediately.

Sharif also demanded that the Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman be released immediately.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly also asked Speaker Qaiser to form a parliamentary committee to resolve issues related to rule of law. He added that the committee should investigate the injustices being done to the media industry.

The PML-N president recommended the parliamentary committee listen to the complaints of media representatives and journalist organisations and give suggestions on the matter.

“I hope that you make a decision in view of democracy and the state’s fourth pillar, and above party affiliation and pressure from the prime minister,” said Shehbaz in the letter. He added that the people’s voice should be heard, not shut down.