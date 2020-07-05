close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 5, 2020

Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jessica Biel and others celebrate the Fourth of July

Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jessica Biel and others celebrate the Fourth of July

Hollywood celebrities  Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jessica Biel are amongst the many stars celebrating the Fourth of July (US Independence Day) in their own unique ways. 

The ongoing pandemic has made celebrations look a little different this year - from  beach bonfires with friends, backyard barbecues, to turning out for huge community fireworks shows, the celebrities are trying not to let the lockdown dampen their spirits. 

Take a look at how some of your favourite celebs are marking the Fourth of July this year




View this post on Instagram

Happy Fourth!

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on



View this post on Instagram

Going into the long weekend like...

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on



View this post on Instagram

Dada's shoulders!

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on



