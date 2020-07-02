Meghan Markle talks in 'perfect' Spanish during heartwarming visit to charity

The fact that Meghan Markle can speak 'perfect' Spanish came to light some time ago when an actor revealed the same.

Royal fans witnessed something similar during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's emotional visit to a charity in Los Angeles.



On June 23, Meghan and Harry volunteered at social justice charity Homeboy Industries, where the Duchess put her Spanish-speaking skills to good use while talking to a participant.

Father Greg Boyle, the organisation's founder, told PEOPLE. “She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman.”

“She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good.”

During their visit, Meghan and Harry “were completely engaged and very informal”shared Boyle, who revealed the Duchess of Sussex called him shortly after the murder of George Floyd to connect and arrange a visit to come volunteer with Homeboy Industries.

"She didn’t want to have a long-table discussion or presentation or even a tour," he said. "They knew we pivoted our organization to help address food insecurity in the county and that was intriguing to her, so she said, 'We want to come and put an apron on,' and that’s what they did. It was quite wonderful.



About the duo's cooking skills, Boyle said, “Meghan is quite good at it — and Harry probably less so!"

He went on to add that Meghan and Harry made sure to connect with each person in the room, both separately and together.

“A couple of times they’d be separated at one table or another, but then they’d always find their way to each other. It was just sweet,” said Boyle. “They seem to have a good time together. We all felt special that they chose to come to our place.”