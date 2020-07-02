close
Wed Jul 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 2, 2020

Forbes says Kim Kardashian is not a billionaire after Kanye West's claim

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 02, 2020

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian  has been stripped of her billionaire status by  the editors of Forbes magazine.

The move came after Kim's husband and famed rapper Kanye West   congratulated his wife on social media for achieving the status of billionaire.

Kanye showered praises on his 39-year-old wife after she singed a deal with cosmetic company Coty to buy her KKW beauty brand.

While the singer was receiving accolades for releasing his new single about racism and faith, fans started criticising him for touting his family's wealth after he congratulated Kim.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire .

"You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family.

"So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much," Kanye wrote.

According to latest reports, Forbes insists Kanye West's claims about his wife's wealth are not correct and that Kim isn't actually a billionaire.

Commenting on the matter, Forbes website said Kim "isn’t estimated to be part of the six comma club yet."

It said that Kim has accumulated massive wealth in her own right and added: "Forbes estimates Kardashian West remains just shy of billionaire status, worth $900 million."

Latest News

More From Entertainment