Terrorists in PSX shooting got directions from Afghanistan: investigative sources

Investigators had found that one of the militants was in Karachi while the other three joined him from Hub in Balochistan. AFP/Asif Hassan/Files

KARACHI: The terrorists involved in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shooting incident earlier this week had reportedly received directions from Afghan city of Kandahar, according to investigative sources.



Sources told Geo News Wednesday that progress had been made in the PSX attack probe. Investigators had found that one of the militants was in Karachi while the other three joined him from Hub.

The militant who was in Karachi had been facilitated by two other persons and had conducted a full recce of the PSX building four days prior to the attack.

The probe into the attack revealed that the attackers were linked to Afghanistan as the militants were receiving directions from Kandahar, it was found.

The development came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said on the floor of the House that there was 'no doubt' that India was involved in the PSX attack.

PM Imran says India behind PSX attack

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday lauded the security forces for thwarting the attack, which could have otherwise caused considerable destruction.

"We have no doubt that India is involved in the attack," the prime minister told the National Assembly in his speech.

Armed militants had arrived at the PSX compound in a sedan and attempted to enter it from the parking ground side, according to initial reports and eyewitness statements.

They were seen shouldering backpacks and carrying automatic weaponry in an amateur video captured by an eyewitness. The equipment, arms, and ammunition recovered from them indicated that they had come prepared for a long siege.

After failing to enter the compound, the militants had launched a gun and grenade attack and attempted to storm the building while opening indiscriminate fire. They were engaged by security personnel posted and failed to make headway amidst heavy exchange of fire.