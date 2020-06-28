SHO in Okara suspended over accusations of assault, rape

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A local police officer was suspended after a woman accused him of assault and rape, authorities said Sunday.
In this regard, District Police Officer (DPO) Omer Saeed Malik ordered an official inquiry and formed a committee to probe the allegations.
A spokesperson for Okara police said the committee would carry out the investigation and present a report in three days.
According to the woman's complaint, Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Anjum Zia of Hujra Shah Muqeem had allegedly beaten and sexually abused her earlier.