Sun Jun 28, 2020
Web Desk
June 28, 2020

SHO in Okara suspended over accusations of assault, rape

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 28, 2020
A spokesperson for Okara police said the committee would carry out the investigation and present a report in three days. The News via Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

OKARA: A local police officer was suspended after a woman accused him of assault and rape, authorities said Sunday.

In this regard, District Police Officer (DPO) Omer Saeed Malik ordered an official inquiry and formed a committee to probe the allegations.

A spokesperson for Okara police said the committee would carry out the investigation and present a report in three days.

According to the woman's complaint, Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Anjum Zia of Hujra Shah Muqeem had allegedly beaten and sexually abused her earlier.

