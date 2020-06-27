Taylor Swift condemns ‘brutal’ dismissal of transgender citizens by US Census

Taylor Swift is known far and wide for being an active supporter of all marginalized and oppressed groups, using her platform to bring about change.

The 30-year-old Lover hit maker recently spoke out against trans erasure during Stonewall Day livestream.

"The Stonewall Inn has been such a symbol in the face of rebellion. I was lucky enough to get to perform at the Stonewall Inn last summer when my friend Jesse Tyler Ferguson invited me to crash his set,” Swift said on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

"[It was] a really good step forward with the Supreme Court ruling... but we still have so far to go with the LGBTQ community. I got my census the other day and there were two choices: male and female. And that erasure was so upsetting to me,” she continued.

She went on to talk about the absence of census option for non-binary and transgender people as a “brutal” way of dismissing them.

“We need to make sure we elect people who care about all communities,” she added.