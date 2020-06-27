Beyonce shuns critics who said she didn't belong at Glastonbury

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beyonce's show-stopping performance at Glastonbury 2011 is unforgettable.
The iconic songstress headlined the annual festival with a combination of fireworks, incredible choreography and great music - which ended the show's 40th anniversary with a bang.
The singer's defiant performance came after she was slammed by festival-goers for headlining the main stage, with some critics saying she "didn't belong" there.
Nevertheless, Beyonce ignored the haters as she continued to show off her sass during the long-awaited performance.
