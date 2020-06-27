Beyonce shuns critics who said she didn't belong at Glastonbury

Beyonce's show-stopping performance at Glastonbury 2011 is unforgettable.

The iconic songstress headlined the annual festival with a combination of fireworks, incredible choreography and great music - which ended the show's 40th anniversary with a bang.

The singer's defiant performance came after she was slammed by festival-goers for headlining the main stage, with some critics saying she "didn't belong" there.



Nevertheless, Beyonce ignored the haters as she continued to show off her sass during the long-awaited performance.

