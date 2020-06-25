close
Thu Jun 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 25, 2020

Matthew Perry praises David Beckham for wearing 'Friends' shirt

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 25, 2020

Former English football star Beckham on Wednesday took a selfie during a stroll with wife Victoria, during which he wore a t-shirt with a scene from the popular sitcom 'Friends'.

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry noticed David's t-shirt and praised him for his choice of outfit. The comment was captured by "Comments by Celebs".

"This guy has really good taste Whoever that is." the 'Friends' actor commented.

In the iconic scene on the t-shirt, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) is seen talking to Chandler (Perry) and jokes, "Could I be wearing any more clothes?"

Replying to Perry, Beckham wrote, "Yes @cruzbeckham got me the shirt but could I be wearing anymore clothes." 


